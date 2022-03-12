Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.42 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 30,583 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)
