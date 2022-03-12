Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 5.3%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 72,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 53,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21.
About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)
