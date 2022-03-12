NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTDTY opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NTT DATA has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NTT DATA will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NTT DATA (Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.