Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.79

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$129.79 and last traded at C$128.98, with a volume of 1869881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$121.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.4300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.