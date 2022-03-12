Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.