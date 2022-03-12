Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

