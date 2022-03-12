Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 1st

Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

DIAX stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 298,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. It intends to seek a total return with less volatility than the Dow Jones industrial average. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

