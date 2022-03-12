Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE JMM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $7.71.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
