Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE JMM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

