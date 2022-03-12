Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:NQP opened at $13.91 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

