Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.
NYSE:NQP opened at $13.91 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.