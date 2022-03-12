Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

