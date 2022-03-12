Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 278,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

