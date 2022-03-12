NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,098 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

