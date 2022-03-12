NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Xylem by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Xylem by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Xylem by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after buying an additional 146,732 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.