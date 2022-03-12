NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,897 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,575,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

VMC opened at $175.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.