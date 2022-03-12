NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $236,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

