NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.61.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.70. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

