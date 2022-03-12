NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

CNC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

