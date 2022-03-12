NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,816 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Aptiv stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.71. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

