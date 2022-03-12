NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Trading Down 5.3%

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26.

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

