NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Trading Down 5.3%

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26.
About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)
