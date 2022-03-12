NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $221.00. 36,659,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

