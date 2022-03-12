Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OXY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.30.

NYSE OXY opened at $57.95 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

