OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.08%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 464,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.