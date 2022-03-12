Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $2.75

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00007064 BTC on exchanges.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,326 coins and its circulating supply is 563,010 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

