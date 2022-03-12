OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.29 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 215,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 483,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 153,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

