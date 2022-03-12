OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%.

OCX opened at $1.29 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

