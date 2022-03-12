OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%.
OCX opened at $1.29 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
