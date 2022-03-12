One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,316,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 294,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OEPW remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

