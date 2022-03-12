OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). OneSpan reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,350 shares of company stock worth $1,550,383. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

