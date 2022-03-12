Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,551 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. 3,116,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,054. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

