Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $40.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.80. The stock had a trading volume of 949,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.87 and its 200 day moving average is $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.