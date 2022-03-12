Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

