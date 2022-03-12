Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $392,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $80.14. 987,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,875. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

