Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. The stock has a market cap of $552.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

