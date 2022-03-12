Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,556 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,095,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 368,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 761,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 500,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 365,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,863. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

