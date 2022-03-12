Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,183,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,705,000 after buying an additional 934,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,708,000 after buying an additional 1,223,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after buying an additional 384,425 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $54.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

