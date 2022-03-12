Opal Hits One Day Volume of $60.00 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Opal has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opal has a market cap of $77,054.36 and approximately $60.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012790 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010553 BTC.

About Opal

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

