Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 145,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

