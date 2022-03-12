Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 22,787,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,408. Oracle has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

