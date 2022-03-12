Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

In related news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,456,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,142,000 after buying an additional 994,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,239,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after buying an additional 165,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after buying an additional 1,341,450 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 1,359,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

