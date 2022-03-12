OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KIDS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. 88,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,727. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $990.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

