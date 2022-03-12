Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 4,725.0% in February

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, an increase of 4,725.0% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ORVMF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Orvana Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

