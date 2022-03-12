Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 4,725.0% in February

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, an increase of 4,725.0% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
ORVMF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Orvana Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.
About Orvana Minerals (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orvana Minerals (ORVMF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.