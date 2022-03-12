Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,393 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. 208,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,758. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

