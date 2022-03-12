Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 1,099,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,908. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

