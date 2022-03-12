Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,783 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 241,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 118,871 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,732. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $124.99 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

