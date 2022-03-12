Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after buying an additional 1,377,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

