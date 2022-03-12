Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

PCRFY stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

