Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Position Increased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.86. 490,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,552. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,743.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.