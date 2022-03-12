Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4,743.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

