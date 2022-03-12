Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 19,094 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.

Par Pacific stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 132,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $21,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.