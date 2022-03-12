Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 19,094 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.
- On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.
- On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.
Par Pacific stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 132,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $21,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
About Par Pacific (Get Rating)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
