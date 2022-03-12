Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRBM. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Parabellum Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 116,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Parabellum Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Parabellum Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:PRBM opened at $9.83 on Friday. Parabellum Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is based in DALLAS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parabellum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parabellum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.