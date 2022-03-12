Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA traded down 0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting 35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,835. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Paramount Global Class A common has a 12 month low of 31.18 and a 12 month high of 101.60.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

