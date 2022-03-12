Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ PARAA traded down 0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting 35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,835. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Paramount Global Class A common has a 12 month low of 31.18 and a 12 month high of 101.60.
Paramount Global Class A common Company Profile (Get Rating)
