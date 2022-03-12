Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 6,783,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,944,029. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.